Pentagon seeks $1.5T budget after $25B spent on Iran conflict

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A senior Pentagon official testified before a House committee on Wednesday, stating that the U.S. has spent about $25 billion on the war against Iran.

The department’s acting Chief Financial Officer Jules W. Hurst III said most of the cost stemmed from munitions spending, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added that the agency will soon submit a formal supplemental budget request to Congress via the White House once "we have a full assessment of the cost of the conflict."

News.Az