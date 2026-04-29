Premium smartwatch demand lifts Garmin earnings

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Garmin reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, supported by sustained demand for its high-end fitness wearables and steady performance across aviation and marine segments.

The company said revenue rose 14% year-on-year to $1.75 billion, beating analyst expectations, while adjusted earnings came in at $2.08 per share, also above forecasts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Growth was led by its fitness division, where revenue surged 42% as consumers continued to invest in advanced health and training devices. Aviation revenue also increased 18%, contributing to overall momentum.

Garmin, which competes in the global wearables market alongside major technology firms, has focused on premium, feature-rich products targeting athletes, outdoor users, and health-focused consumers.

Despite broader pressure on discretionary spending in consumer electronics, the company said its niche positioning helped maintain strong demand across key product categories.

The results suggest continued resilience in the premium wearable segment, even as global tech markets face mixed demand conditions.

News.Az