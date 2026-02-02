Iran vows to respond to any 'mischievous' move

An Iranian parliamentarian has quoted a senior military commander as saying the Islamic Republic is prepared to respond to any mischievous move by the enemy.

Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesman for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told reporters that the committee met on Sunday with a top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

“The senior commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division attended the meeting and presented a report to the committee members on the regional developments as well as the formation of military troops in the region,” he explained.

“The commander stressed that our war room is active, and we are prepared to get involved in conflicts and respond to any mischief by the enemy; we will respond to the enemy in the battlefield, and all actions are ready [to be taken] for any confrontation,” added the top MP

The commander highlighted that Iran has the enemy on its intelligence radar and that “we have a close watch on all enemy moves,” said the parliamentarian.

“Should the US do something foolish and launch an attack, the region will be dragged into a conflict,” the MP further quoted the commander as saying.

“According to him (the commander), the United States’ military and economic interests in the region are within our operational striking distance,” the parliamentarian remarked.

The remarks came amid significant American military buildup across the West Asia region, including the Persian Gulf, which has run in tandem with repeated threats issued by President Donald Trump of fresh military action targeting the Islamic Republic.

Iranian officials have met the developments and simultaneous rhetoric with stern warnings against renewed foreign aggression against the country.

Tehran has constantly underlined its intention to resolve existing tensions and differences through dialogue and diplomacy.