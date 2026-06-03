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IS-linked fighters kill 16 in Congo’s Ebola zone

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IS-linked fighters kill 16 in Congo’s Ebola zone
KENNY KATOMBE / REUTERS

Fighters affiliated with Islamic State killed 16 civilians in eastern Congo near areas with reported Ebola cases, a local military spokesperson said on Wednesday, highlighting the ongoing security challenges amid efforts to contain the outbreak.

The ​Allied Democratic Forces carried out the attack ⁠on Tuesday night in the village ​of Mbau in North Kivu's Beni territory, regional ​Congolese army spokesperson Lieutenant Marc Elongo said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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The ADF is a Ugandan group operating in ​eastern Congo that pledged allegiance to Islamic ​State a decade ago.

There are four Ebola cases near the ‌site ⁠of Tuesday's attack, including two in the city of Beni and two in the town of Oicha, according to the North ​Kivu provincial government.

In ​a separate attack ⁠at the weekend, ADF fighters killed 15 civilians and a soldier ​in the city of Beni, the ​government ⁠said.

Congo has recorded 344 confirmed cases of Ebola, including 60 deaths, during this outbreak, the ⁠World ​Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Ebola ​cases have also been confirmed in neighbouring Uganda.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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