Kuwait PM inspects Iranian attack damage at Airport Terminal 1

During the visit, Sheikh Ahmad was briefed on the circumstances surrounding the death of a victim and the injuries sustained by others in the attack, as well as the extent of the significant damage inflicted on several airport facilities, News.Az reports, citing Gulf news.

The Prime Minister reviewed assessments prepared by relevant authorities on the impact of the strike and ongoing efforts to secure the site and restore normal operation.

Sheikh Ahmad stressed the importance of taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of employees and personnel at the site and instructed the relevant authorities to proceed with all required repairs and rehabilitation work to restore the terminal's operational readiness as quickly as possible.