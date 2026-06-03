Kuwait PM inspects Iranian attack damage at Airport Terminal 1
Kuwait’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, visited Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by Iranian drone and missile strikes earlier in the day.
During the visit, Sheikh Ahmad was briefed on the circumstances surrounding the death of a victim and the injuries sustained by others in the attack, as well as the extent of the significant damage inflicted on several airport facilities, News.Az reports, citing Gulf news.
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The Prime Minister reviewed assessments prepared by relevant authorities on the impact of the strike and ongoing efforts to secure the site and restore normal operation.
Sheikh Ahmad stressed the importance of taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of employees and personnel at the site and instructed the relevant authorities to proceed with all required repairs and rehabilitation work to restore the terminal's operational readiness as quickly as possible.
He also directed authorities to immediately begin all required procedures to repair the damage and rehabilitate the affected sections of the terminal to ensure the safe and efficient resumption of operations.
By Ulviyya Salmanli