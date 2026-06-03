Rubio deflects Israel nuclear question, favors confidential setting

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday that questions about Israel’s nuclear capabilities are best discussed in a classified setting, noting that although most countries believe Israel possesses a nuclear arsenal, the country has never officially confirmed it.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to confirm Israel's nuclear status during testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, stating such inquiries demand careful handling and are better suited for a classified discussion, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

"Before speaking frankly, I think most of the world assesses that they do, but they've never acknowledged that publicly," Rubio told the committee.

Delicate balancing

Rubio acknowledged the sensitivity, saying "these things require delicate balancing action between different equities," while stopping short of confirming Israel's nuclear capabilities. He suggested lawmakers would receive a "more fulsome answer" in a "both classified and sensitive" setting.

Strategic ambiguity

The Secretary emphasized that Israel's non-acknowledgment of its nuclear program has long been "a feature of our foreign policy," reflecting decades of deliberate ambiguity.

The testimony comes amid ongoing discussions regarding security equities in the Middle East and Washington's military support for regional allies.

News.Az