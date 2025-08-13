Iranian official's Beirut visit underscores tensions over Hezbollah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, arrived in Beirut on August 13 for the second phase of his regional tour. His visit is focused on engaging with Lebanon's newly appointed political leaders.

Larijani held talks with recently installed President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, followed by a meeting with Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri, in what is a litmus test for the first official visit by an Iranian official since the 12-day war with Israel and death of Hezbollah's top leadership, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aoun stated that recent language used by certain Iranian officials was unhelpful, stressing that Lebanon seeks a friendship with Iran that encompasses all Lebanese, not just a single sect or political component, referring to Shi'ite Hezbollah. “Lebanon is the final homeland for all its citizens, both Christians and Muslims,” Aoun said.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions over the Lebanese government’s efforts to bring all weapons under state control. This move would entail the disarmament of Hezbollah, following a vote in favour of state control. Hezbollah's official walked out of the government meeting.

Iran is against the folding of the group, with a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently saying that Iran is “definitely opposed to the disarmament of Hezbollah,” calling it “a dream that won’t come true.”

Before departing Baghdad, Larijani echoed this sentiment, describing the militias as “a national asset” with “a good understanding of the situation,” and urging continued support for their activities.

Lebanese officials have condemned these remarks as “flagrant and unacceptable interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs,” urging Tehran to focus on its own domestic challenges.

Aoun warned against seeking foreign backing to gain domestic advantage, noting that “everyone has paid a heavy price for seeking foreign support against other Lebanese at home.”

He reiterated that “no party, without exception, is permitted to bear arms and seek foreign support,” and stressed that “the Lebanese state and its armed forces are responsible for the security of all Lebanese without exception.”

Larijani responded by asserting that “Iran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs,” and that his earlier remarks upon arrival “reflect the official viewpoint of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He added that Iran “does not want any disruption to its friendship or relations with the Lebanese state and people,” and is willing to assist Lebanon “if the Lebanese government so desires.”

Upon arrival at Rafik Hariri International Airport, Larijani was greeted by Hezbollah supporters waving both the group’s flag and that of the Islamic Republic. No senior Lebanese officials were present.

In his arrival speech, Larijani reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to Lebanon’s national interests, stating: “The suffering of the Lebanese people is our suffering. We will stand with the Lebanese people in all circumstances.”

During a press conference, Larijani delivered a pointed message to the Lebanese people, urging them to distinguish between freeing friend and foe clearly.

“Your enemy is Israel, which attacked you, and your friend is the one who resisted Israel,” he declared. He stressed that the resistance front is a national asset for both Lebanon and the broader Muslim world, cautioning against misleading propaganda aimed at reversing the roles of friend and foe.

Unofficial reports suggest Larijani may be carrying a message from Ayatollah Khamenei, reportedly affirming that “Iran will not allow Hezbollah to be disarmed, and will not stand by idly.”

Saudi outlet Al-Hadath had claimed earlier that Iran is actively seeking to rearm and re-fund Hezbollah, allegedly pledging additional resources and weapons to help the group consolidate control and form a new coalition government.

In contrast, other media outlets have reported that Larijani’s visit may encourage Hezbollah to align more closely with the Lebanese government’s positions, potentially as part of Iran’s broader diplomatic strategy.

News.Az