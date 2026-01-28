Is XRP’s real progress happening behind the scenes?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Versan Aljarrah, founder of Black Swan Capitalist, has weighed in on the ongoing discussion around XRP price action, arguing that short-term price watching misses the bigger picture, News.Az reports.

In a recent post on X, Aljarrah said that obsessing over XRP’s daily price movements is “for spectators”. In his view, serious investors focus on adoption, infrastructure, and regulatory integration. He views these as the foundations that drive long-term value.

Long-Term Investment Lens

Aljarrah’s view reflects a popular sentiment within the XRP community that price alone does not capture the asset’s progress.

While XRP is still below its July high of $3.66, advocates say its fundamentals have strengthened. From this angle, price swings are just noise, while infrastructure growth, regulatory clarity, and real-world use cases are what truly matter long term.

Regulatory Momentum Strengthens the Case

Regulation remains a key part of the long-term outlook. Figures like Alex Cobb point to the CLARITY Act, expected to be marked up in 2026, as a possible turning point for U.S. crypto rules. Supporters say clearer laws could encourage institutions to expand their use of assets like XRP.

At the same time, Ripple has received conditional approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to form a national trust bank. This would place Ripple and its dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, under federal oversight, highlighting Ripple’s push to work within the regulatory system rather than around it.

Institutional Demand and Infrastructure Growth

Beyond regulation, institutional activity around XRP continues to expand. Spot XRP ETFs launched in the U.S. have attracted steady inflows, with issuers collectively holding more than $1.3 billion worth of XRP to back their products.

At the same time, several companies have announced XRP-focused treasury strategies, signaling confidence in the asset’s long-term role.

Ripple itself has also doubled down on infrastructure. Through major acquisitions and partnerships, the company has emphasized building the “plumbing” for global value transfer, with XRP positioned as a core component of that vision.

Shift From Speculation to Utility

Interestingly, Aljarrah’s comments align closely with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s recent messaging. Garlinghouse has repeatedly stressed that transforming global finance is a multi-year effort that cannot be rushed by speculative cycles. Instead, Ripple’s focus remains on utility, compliance, and integration into existing financial systems.

For long-term holders, this shifts the conversation. Instead of asking why XRP’s price is lagging, the real question becomes whether today’s groundwork can lead to real adoption in the future.

Price Lags, But Conviction Holds

Essentially, even with XRP down about 50% from its peak, long-term confidence remains strong. While short-term traders focus on charts and pullbacks, supporters argue the price doesn’t reflect the level of regulatory and institutional progress happening behind the scenes.

News.Az