XRP Price Prediction: Is a breakout imminent as exchange supply shrinks?

Market analyst Diana reports that XRP’s exchange supply is rapidly shrinking, with on-chain data revealing that balances on centralized exchanges are at multi-year lows.

This indicates a significant shift in holder behavior and could lead to a reduction in selling pressure, News.Az reports, citing Coinpaper.

Well, Investors are steadily withdrawing XRP from exchanges into self-custody wallets, a classic signal of rising long-term confidence.

When holders anticipate stronger fundamentals or higher prices, they’re less inclined to keep coins on platforms where they can be quickly sold. Instead, they lock them away, tightening the available supply for trading. This shift comes as XRP trades at $1.89, according to CoinCodex data.

Why does this matter? Well, exchange supply directly shapes price action. When fewer XRP tokens sit on exchanges, large sell-offs become harder to execute, and rising demand must compete for a shrinking pool of liquid supply. This tightening supply–demand imbalance can intensify price moves, especially in bullish conditions.

Diana’s analysis shows this isn’t a short-term blip. The consistent drop in exchange balances points to long-term accumulation, not speculative churn. Historically, similar trends across major cryptocurrencies have preceded strong upward momentum, as holders lock up supply while demand steadily builds.

Another key takeaway is what this trend reveals about investor sentiment. Rising self-custody signals conviction, investors aren’t just trading XRP; they’re committing to it long term.

It reflects growing trust in both the asset and its ecosystem, likely driven by clearer regulation, expanding institutional interest, and increasing confidence in XRP’s role in cross-border payments and liquidity solutions.

Nevertheless, reduced XRP supply on exchanges doesn’t guarantee an immediate price surge, markets are still shaped by macro trends, regulations, and overall crypto sentiment. Structurally, conditions are increasingly favorable for stability and upside.

Simply put, “less XRP on exchanges” means less sell pressure and tighter supply. If demand rises while liquidity shrinks, XRP could be poised for a significant move.

Diana’s insight highlights a subtle but powerful shift: long-term holders are quietly accumulating, suggesting a market that’s increasingly focused on sustainability rather than short-term swings. On-chain data points to a deeper, potentially transformative trend for XRP’s future.

Conclusion

XRP’s shrinking exchange supply signals more than a short-term trend, it reflects strategic accumulation and growing holder confidence.

With fewer coins available, selling pressure eases and scarcity rises, laying the groundwork for price stability and potential upside. As long-term holders continue securing XRP, the market appears poised for a structural shift where limited supply meets steady demand, setting the stage for the next growth phase.

News.Az