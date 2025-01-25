Israel halts northern Gaza crossings after Hamas deal breach
Following the release of four IDF female lookouts from Hamas captivity on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office announced that Israel would block Palestinian movement to northern Gaza, citing Hamas' violations of the terms of the hostage deal, News.az reports citing foreign media.
The statement signals that Israel considers its commitments fulfilled regarding the prisoner release terms but asserts Hamas has not adhered to key conditions. The restrictions on movement to northern Gaza reflect Israel’s response to what it perceives as a critical violation by Hamas.
Discussions over this stance took place late Friday during a meeting convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with top security officials. The final decision, reached Saturday morning, was deliberately kept under wraps to avoid jeopardizing the release of the four lookouts.