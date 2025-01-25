Israel halts northern Gaza crossings after Hamas deal breach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the release of four IDF female lookouts from Hamas captivity on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office announced that Israel would block Palestinian movement to northern Gaza, citing Hamas' violations of the terms of the hostage deal, News.az reports citing foreign media .



"Today, Israel received four kidnapped IDF soldiers from Hamas in exchange for security prisoners per the agreed terms," the statement read. "In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow Gazans to travel to the north of the Strip until the release of civilian captive Arbel Yehoud, who was expected to be freed today, is secured."The statement signals that Israel considers its commitments fulfilled regarding the prisoner release terms but asserts Hamas has not adhered to key conditions. The restrictions on movement to northern Gaza reflect Israel’s response to what it perceives as a critical violation by Hamas.Discussions over this stance took place late Friday during a meeting convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with top security officials. The final decision, reached Saturday morning, was deliberately kept under wraps to avoid jeopardizing the release of the four lookouts.

News.Az