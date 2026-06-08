What the Dutch can teach us about tackling youth unemployment: 'No dead ends'

Alan Milburn, the former health secretary who authored the report, warned one in six young people could become Neet within five years unless urgent action is taken, News.az reports, citing BBC.

He identified that the Dutch approach was one the UK could learn from. The Netherlands has one of the lowest Neet rates in the world, at 4.9% among 18 to 24-year-olds. The equivalent figure in the UK is 15.1%.

So can the UK learn from a Dutch system that is designed around a simple principle?

"No dead ends" is the philosophy which underpins Dutch education and youth employment policy - every stage of a young person's journey is designed to lead somewhere.

Under Dutch law, it is compulsory for children between five and 16 to attend school - then they must stay in education or training until they either secure a qualification or turn 18. P van Katwijk/Getty Images