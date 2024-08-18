Israel holding ‘very complex negotiations’ on hostage release — Netanyahu

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We are holding very complex negotiations in which the other side is a murderous terrorist organization that is unbridled and obstinate," he said at a regular government meeting, News.az reports citing TASS .





"Up until now, Hamas has been completely obstinate. It did not even send a representative to the [latest round of] talks in Doha. Therefore, the pressure needs to directed at Hamas and [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar, not the Government of Israel," He said.Strong military and diplomatic pressure are the way to secure the release of our hostages," he stressed. "We are conducting negotiations and not a scenario in which we just give and give. There are things we can be flexible on and there are things that we cannot be flexible on, which we will insist on. We know how to distinguish between the two very well.""We stand on the principles that we have determined, which are vital for the security of Israel. I reiterate: these principles are in keeping with the May 27 framework, which has received American support," the Israeli prime minister added.

News.Az