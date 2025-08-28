Israel kills 24 more amid Trump’s post-war Gaza plan talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, the Israeli military intensified operations around Gaza City while President Donald Trump prepared to hold a White House meeting focused on post-war plans for the devastated Palestinian territory.

Israel is under mounting pressure both at home and abroad to end its almost two-year campaign in Gaza, where the United Nations has declared a famine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Mediators have circulated a truce proposal which has been accepted by Palestinian group Hamas, but Israel has yet to give an official response.



On the ground, Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least 24 people Wednesday.



The Israeli military, which is preparing to conquer Gaza City, said troops were operating on the outskirts of the territory's largest city "to locate and dismantle terror infrastructure sites".



As aid groups have warned against expanding the Israeli offensive, the army's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on X that Gaza City's evacuation was "inevitable".



The vast majority of the Gaza Strip's population of more than 2mn people have been displaced at least once during the war.



In Jabalia, just north of Gaza City, resident Hamad al-Karawi said he had left his home after a message broadcast from a drone ordered people to evacuate immediately.



"We scattered out onto the streets with no place or home to take refuge in," he told AFP.



The UN estimates that nearly a million people currently live in Gaza governorate, which includes Gaza City and its surroundings in the north of the territory.



Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said the US president was to host top officials at the White House later Wednesday to thrash out a detailed plan for post-war Gaza.



"It's a very comprehensive plan we're putting together," Witkoff told Fox News, without offering more details.



Trump stunned the world earlier this year when he suggested the United States should take control of the Gaza Strip, clear out its inhabitants and redevelop it as seaside real estate.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the proposal which sparked a global outcry.



In Gaza City's Zeitoun neighbourhood Wednesday, residents reported heavy Israeli bombardment overnight.



"Warplanes struck several times, and drones fired throughout the night," said Tala al-Khatib, 29.



"Some neighbours have fled... But wherever you flee, death follows you," she said.



AFP footage showed thick smoke rising into the sky following air strikes on parts of Gaza City.



Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed on Friday to destroy the city if Hamas does not agree to end the war on Israel's terms.



Zeitoun resident Abdel Hamid al-Sayfi, 62, said he had avoided going outside for more than 24 hours.



"Whoever steps outside is fired upon by the drones," he told AFP by telephone.



Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.



Speaking after a security cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Netanyahu declined to share what had been decided.



The Israeli leader last week said he ordered immediate negotiations aimed at securing the release of all remaining captives, while also doubling down on the plan to seize Gaza City.



Out of 251 hostages seized during Hamas's 2023 attack, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.



Key mediator Qatar said on Tuesday it was still "waiting for an answer" from Israel on the latest ceasefire proposal, which would see the staggered release of hostages in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli custody over an initial 60-day truce.

