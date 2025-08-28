Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the country’s Air Force intercepted another drone launched from Yemen.

According to the military, the drone was downed before it crossed into Israeli territory. Alerts were sounded in open areas in line with protocol, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The interception comes amid repeated attempts by the Iran-backed Houthi terror group in Yemen to target Israel with long-range drones and missiles since the outbreak of the war in Gaza nearly two years ago.

