Israel lifts crackdown on West Bank town following attack

Smoke rises following an explosion detonated by the Israeli army, which said it was destroying buildings used by Palestinian militants in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp, Sunday, February 2, 2025. © Majdi Mohammed, AP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military said Sunday that it has concluded its operation in a town in the occupied West Bank, which had been sealed off after a Palestinian from the area killed two Israelis, News.Az reports, citing the Asharq Al-Awsat.

Around 50 residents of Qabatiya were briefly detained during the two-day operation, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, quoting the town's mayor Ahmed Zakarneh.

The attacker's father and two brothers remained in custody, it added.

The military launched the operation on Friday, shortly after a 34-year-old Palestinian fatally stabbed an 18-year-old Israeli woman and ran over a man in his sixties with his vehicle.

When contacted by AFP on Sunday morning, the military confirmed the end of its operation in the area.

Defense Minister Israel Katz previously said the army had completely sealed off the town.

Wafa also reported that Israeli troops had withdrawn from Qabatiya, near the city of Jenin.

Zakarneh said the town had been in a state of "total paralysis" during the military activity.

Israeli army bulldozers tore up pavement on several streets and erected roadblocks to halt traffic, he said, adding that around 50 houses were searched.

Wafa reported that a school had been turned into a detention and interrogation center.

AFPTV footage filmed on Saturday showed Israeli soldiers carrying automatic rifles and patrolling the streets, where several armoured vehicles were deployed.

Shops were closed, though men and children were seen walking through the village.

On Sunday, the Israeli army said it had sealed off the assailant's home and was finalising "the procedures required for its demolition".

Israeli authorities argue that demolishing the homes of Palestinians who carry out attacks against Israelis has a deterrent effect.

Critics, however, condemn the practice as collective punishment that leaves families homeless.

News.Az