News
Israeli Military
Tag:
Israeli Military
Israel lifts crackdown on West Bank town following attack
28 Dec 2025-20:39
UNRWA official: Israeli escalation in West Bank at unprecedented levels
06 Dec 2025-14:14
Israel identifies hostage bodies and returns 45 Palestinian dead
14 Oct 2025-19:59
Israel kills 16 as it prepares to take Gaza City
29 Aug 2025-18:34
Israeli military prepares Gaza City offensive; 40 killed in latest strikes
18 Aug 2025-05:35
Israel attacked six airports in Iran, destroyed 15 aircraft and helicopters
-VIDEO
23 Jun 2025-10:26
Microsoft acknowledges supplying AI to Israeli military for Gaza conflict
17 May 2025-14:58
The Israeli military has dismantled a 1.2-kilometer-long tunnel used by Hamas in northern Gaza
14 Apr 2025-01:44
A retired general has been appointed as the new head of the Israeli military
02 Feb 2025-14:18
Israeli troops near Damascus, say Syrian security
10 Dec 2024-13:37
