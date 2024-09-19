Israel presents a new proposal for a Gaza agreement to the U.S.

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has conveyed to the United States a new proposal for a deal on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing the Kan radio station .

As said, deal terms include the one-time release of all those kidnapped in exchange for the safe exit of the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Yahya Sinwar and his entourage from the Palestinian enclave.According to the Kan radio station, the new Israeli plan also envisages the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, the demilitarization of the enclave and the establishment of a new power mechanism in Gaza, as well as the end of the military operation in the Strip. Kan reported, citing sources, that Gal Hirsch, coordinator for the captives and the missing, has recently met with the hostages’ relatives. Hirsch informed them about conveying the proposal to the US representatives during the Washington meeting held last week.

