Israeli airstrike hits Syrian Army base in Daraa

On Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that Israeli warplanes targeted the headquarters of the 132nd Brigade in the southern Syrian city of Daraa.

The Israeli attacks killed two civilians and wounded 19 others, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime last December, Israel has conducted several air raids across Syria.

According to the monitor, Israel has carried out 29 attacks on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2025—27 airstrikes and two ground operations—destroying or damaging around 36 targets, including weapons depots, military headquarters, and vehicles.

Israeli forces have also advanced several kilometers into the demilitarized zone along the border and have established positions on Mount Hermon, overlooking Damascus.

