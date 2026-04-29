Karate champion arrested in protests faces execution in Isfahan

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Sasan Azadvar, a 21-year-old karate athlete detained during the protests, is facing imminent execution after Iran’s Supreme Court upheld his death sentence.

According to information obtained by Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, Azadvar’s case has been referred to the sentence enforcement branch. He is currently held in Isfahan Central Prison, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Azadvar, a karate champion from Isfahan province, was arrested by government forces during protests in Isfahan on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

He was later sentenced to death by Branch 1 of the Isfahan Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Morteza Barati.

Sources close to his family told Hengaw that the death sentence was issued in March and upheld by the Supreme Court despite an appeal. The final ruling was officially communicated on April 20, 2026.

His lawyer has said there is no credible evidence against him, and his case contains serious legal ambiguities.

Azadvar was subjected to severe physical and psychological torture during detention to force him into making self-incriminating confessions, which formed the basis of the death sentence.

News.Az