Israeli tanks advance into key Gaza City residential area

Local residents and eyewitnesses report that dozens of Israeli tanks and military vehicles have advanced into a major residential district of Gaza City on the second day of Israel's ground offensive, which aims to occupy the area.

Video footage shows tanks, bulldozers and armoured personnel carriers moving on the edges of Sheikh Radwan, in northern Gaza City. Thick clouds of smoke can be seen as Israeli forces fire artillery shells and smoke bombs to cover their advance, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The Sheikh Radwan district was home to tens of thousands of people before the war and is considered one of the city's most densely populated areas.

Israel says the aim of its Gaza City offensive is to free hostages held by Hamas and defeat up to 3,000 fighters in what it describes as the group's "last stronghold" - but the operation has drawn widespread international condemnation.