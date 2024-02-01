News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
5.3°C
41.5°F
Feels like:
3.3°C
3.3°F
| Clear
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Offensive
Tag:
Offensive
Iran's army reports launching dozens of drones towards Israel
28 Feb 2026-16:04
Israeli tanks advance into key Gaza City residential area
17 Sep 2025-23:29
Germany’s Merz criticizes Israeli offensive in Gaza
26 May 2025-19:32
Iraq, Iran, and Syria convene emergency meeting over Homs rebel offensive
06 Dec 2024-18:59
UN reports Israel bans humanitarian aid into Northern Gaza amid ongoing offensive
21 Oct 2024-19:57
Russia announces evacuation of over 110,000 people from Kursk
14 Oct 2024-15:51
Russia intends to increase defense spending by 25% for 2025
01 Oct 2024-02:00
Intense clashes erupt in Khartoum as Sudanese army launches major offensive
26 Sep 2024-15:41
World leaders condemn Israel at UN Assembly
25 Sep 2024-19:47
Latest News
6 U.S. troops killed since Iran war began
Amazon shuts warehouses, suspends deliveries in Abu Dhabi
Israel hits multiple Iranian intelligence centers
BREAKING
: Iran closed Strait of Hormuz
Iran does not rule out targeting hotels residing US soldiers
New explosions heard over Doha
Maps and charts of the Iran crisis
US tariff lawsuits returned to trade court to determine next steps
China's Huawei and UK's Aggreko to develop storage system project in Brazil's Amazon
Rare earths company REalloys receives Pentagon funding
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31