Italian Foreign Ministry Secretary General to visit Azerbaijan
Elisabetta Belloni, Secretary General of Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on April 11, the Ital
Elisabetta Belloni will hold several meetings during which a number of issues, including political dialogue, prospects of bilateral ties, energy, and cooperation within international organizations will be discussed.
