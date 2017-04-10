Yandex metrika counter

Italian Foreign Ministry Secretary General to visit Azerbaijan

Elisabetta Belloni, Secretary General of Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on April 11, the Ital

Elisabetta Belloni will hold several meetings during which a number of issues, including political dialogue, prospects of bilateral ties, energy, and cooperation within international organizations will be discussed.  

