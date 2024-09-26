Japan launched a rocket to monitor N Korean military facilities
Japan launched a rocket with a reconnaissance satellite to monitor North Korea, News.Az reports citing the Yomiuri newspaper ."The satellite for collecting intelligence is a de facto reconnaissance satellite monitoring North Korean military facilities," the newspaper clarified.
According to Yomiuri, the Japanese authorities are planning to launch up to 10 such satellites.
On September 12, the Japanese Coast Guard reported that the DPRK had launched a ballistic missile . It later became known that North Korea could have launched two to five missiles toward the Sea of Japan.