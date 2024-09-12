North Korea launches multiple short-range ballistic missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into waters east of the Korean Peninsula, according to Seoul's military.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported detecting the missiles, which were launched from Pyongyang around 07:10 local time (2210 GMT on Wednesday), targeting the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.The South Korean military is currently analyzing the details of the launch and is collaborating with U.S. and Japanese authorities to share information and enhance surveillance in anticipation of possible further launches.Japan's Defense Ministry also confirmed the launch of at least one suspected North Korean ballistic missile. The coastguard has issued a warning to vessels to exercise caution in the affected area.It is Pyongyang's first apparent weapons test since July 1, and comes days after the isolated, nuclear-armed country marked a key anniversary celebrating the founding of the ruling regime.North Korea has regularly launched missiles around September 9, its foundation day, including conducting its fifth nuclear test on the same day in 2016.The country's sixth nuclear test was conducted on September 3 in 2017.

News.Az