Japan opposition parties unite ahead of snap election

Japan’s main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), and Komeito, a former longtime ruling coalition partner, announced on Thursday that they have agreed to form a new party ahead of a looming snap general election, according to leaders of both parties.

The agreement, framed as a unification of centrist forces, comes as the two parties aim to present a united front against the conservative ruling camp led by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition ally, the Japan Innovation Party, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The move follows Komeito’s decision to end its 26-year coalition with the LDP, less than a week after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured the party’s leadership on October 4. Speculation about a possible February election has accelerated coordination between the two parties.

Initially, only lower house lawmakers from both parties are expected to join the new organization, while CDPJ and Komeito members in the House of Councillors and local governments will remain in their original parties, sources familiar with the matter said.

Lawmakers Komeito had planned to field in single-seat constituencies, including party leader Tetsuo Saito, are expected to withdraw and support CDPJ candidates. Komeito candidates are likely to be placed higher on proportional representation lists, the sources added.

Komeito is backed by Japan’s largest lay Buddhist organization, Soka Gakkai, which has long provided key campaign support to the LDP. The potential mobilization of Komeito’s support base against the ruling camp is expected to be a concern for the conservatives.

Currently, the CDPJ holds 148 seats in the lower house, and Komeito has 24, giving them a combined total of 172 seats. The LDP and the Japan Innovation Party hold a slim majority of 233 seats in the 465-member chamber.

