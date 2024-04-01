News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Snap Election
Tag:
Snap Election
Japan opposition parties unite ahead of snap election
15 Jan 2026-12:09
Macron considers snap election in France as early as fall
22 Apr 2025-18:39
Ontario Premier reveals similar cabinet lineup after snap election
20 Mar 2025-00:37
Portugal to hold snap election after government loses confidence vote
12 Mar 2025-02:00
Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote and announces snap election
16 Dec 2024-20:58
Germany's far-right AfD party nominates Alice Weidel as chancellor candidate
07 Dec 2024-14:38
Bulgaria holds another snap election, no stable government in sight
27 Oct 2024-04:12
Why is Azerbaijan holding early elections before COP29?
27 Jun 2024-19:00
Latest News
Russia hits critical infrastructure in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr
NASA set to launch first crewed Moon mission in over 50 years
UN high seas treaty set to take effect to protect marine life
Slot says Salah will be welcomed back after AFCON
Russia considers Greenland part of Denmark
Trump warns Hamas to disarm after ceasefire tensions
Azerbaijan upgrades logistics to boost trade routes
Poland set to withdraw from Ottawa landmine treaty
Spanish singer Julio Iglesias denies abuse allegations
Two killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31