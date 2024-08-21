Japan reports $4.3 billion trade deficit in July due to rising import prices

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan reported a trade deficit of 621 billion yen ($4.3 billion) in July, attributed to soaring import prices, according to government data released on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Mirror .

The Finance Ministry revealed that Japan's imports increased by nearly 17% from the previous year to 10.2 trillion yen ($70.6billion), while exports rose by 10% to 9.6 trillion yen ($66billion). The growth in imports was seen in meat and other food items, as well as iron, highlighting a relatively robust domestic economy where consumer spending has improved due to rising wages.Exports to the US, China, and Brazil saw an increase, however, car exports continued to struggle amidst a scandal involving falsified testing that halted production at some manufacturers, including Japan's leading automaker Toyota Motor Corp. Previously, auto production was affected by parts shortages caused by production disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.In July, Japan's exports grew from the previous year in plastic, paper products, and computer parts. "Exports slightly missed the market consensus, but showed a robust acceleration, suggesting the economy is in recovery," commented Robert Carnell, regional head of Research Asia-Pacific at ING Economics."It is also encouraging to note that exports grew across all major categories. Technology exports were particularly strong." Despite recording a trade surplus in June, Japan, the world's fourth largest economy, has consistently seen red in its trade data, with six consecutive fiscal half-years of trade deficits starting from the latter half of 2021. The country's fiscal year runs from April to March.The figures for July marked a shift from the positive trend observed in June. A weak yen negatively impacts Japan's imports, particularly in the face of inflation and rising global costs, including energy prices. Japan, lacking in resources, imports nearly all of its energy. The recent volatility in energy prices is due to uncertainty in the Middle East, making the ceasefire talks on Gaza crucial.Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank, suggests that the trade deficit reflects not only a weakening yen but also new trends such as Japanese people spending on overseas digital streaming services. In a recent interview with Japan's Economist magazine, he noted that more dealers are looking to sell yen rather than buy it.Earlier this year, the US dollar rose to levels around 160 yen, but has recently stabilised, trading at approximately 145 yen on Wednesday. Currency fluctuations, such as the dramatic swings seen in recent weeks, are influenced by a range of factors. However, much attention is being paid to the anticipated actions of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.The Fed is predicted to further slash rates as early as next month, while Japan's central bank plans a gradual increase after maintaining extremely low rates for years.

News.Az