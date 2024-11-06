Japan to back nuclear power plant construction in Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan is poised to collaborate with Poland on building nuclear power plants, potentially including next-generation reactors, as Poland aims to reduce its dependence on coal, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Poland's Ministry of Industry will sign a memorandum of understanding as early as Thursday. The agreement is expected to cover building up supply chains, sharing safety technology held by Japanese companies, training specialized talent and managing radioactive waste.

