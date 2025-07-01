News.az
News
Nuclear Power Plant
Tag:
Nuclear Power Plant
Japan restarts world’s largest nuclear plant after glitch
09 Feb 2026-10:55
Japan set to restart world's biggest nuclear plant
21 Jan 2026-11:55
Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade
24 Dec 2025-13:58
Japan moves to restart world’s largest nuclear plant
22 Dec 2025-09:18
Japan moves to restart world’s largest nuclear plant after Fukushima shutdown
21 Nov 2025-12:56
Kazakhstan targets 2029 for start of first nuclear power plant construction
21 Nov 2025-11:59
Kazakhstan names first nuclear power plant 'Balkhash'
17 Nov 2025-17:22
Launch of Akkuyu NPP’s Unit One planned next year - Turkish energy minister
29 Oct 2025-07:51
Putin unveils Burevestnik: Why does Russia need a missile with unlimited range?
28 Oct 2025-15:16
Why did Germany blow up its last nuclear power plant?
27 Oct 2025-15:05
