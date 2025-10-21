Japanese PM Ishiba’s Cabinet resigns en masse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, has resigned in full ahead of the election of a new prime minister.

The new leader will be appointed later in the day by the lower house of parliament, News.Az reports, citing the Japanese government’s press office..

Ishiba, 68, served as Japan’s prime minister for 386 days.

Within hours, the lower house will convene for an emergency session to elect the new head of government. Sanae Takaichi, the recently elected chairwoman of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is set to become Japan’s first female prime minister.

A day before the vote, the LDP, which currently lacks a parliamentary majority, reached an agreement to form a coalition with the conservative Japan Renewal Party — a deal that ensures Takaichi’s election to the nation’s highest office.

News.Az