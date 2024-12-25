Kazakhstan forms government commission to investigate Aktau plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has issued a decree to form a governmental commission to investigate the cause of the Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190 plane crash, which occurred today near the city of Aktau in the Mangistau region, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The commission includes governor of Mangistau region, chief transport prosecutor, top officials of the ministry of emergencies, ministry of foreign affairs, ministry of internal affairs, ministry of labor and social protection, and the ministry of healthcare.The commission was tasked to ensure all-round investigation into the plane crash, and take measures to provide urgent support to the families of victims and those injured.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to set up a state commission in connection with the plane crash. The commission led by Vice Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev has left for the accident site.The Government of Kazakhstan is cooperating with the governments of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan, to ensure all-round investigation into the accident cause and rendering urgent care.J2-8243 flight of Azerbaijan Airlines crashed 3 kilometers away from Aktau today in the morning. The plane was carrying 67 people including 5 crew members from Baku to Grozny. 52 rescuers of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies and 11 units of specialized vehicles arrived at the accident site.According to the preliminary data from the Kazakh Ministry of Transport, 37 are the nationals of Azerbaijan, 6 from Kazakhstan, 3 from Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of the Russian Federation were onboard the plane.Those injured were rushed to the hospitals of Aktau.

News.Az