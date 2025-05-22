Kim Jong Un furious over ship launch crash, labels it a ‘criminal act’

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un condemned the failed launch of a naval vessel that crashed during its public unveiling.

The accident occurred on Wednesday during the floating of a new warship while Kim was in attendance.

Following the incident, the state’s supreme leader called it an intolerable “criminal act,” its state media, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, according to Reuters.

Kim claimed the failed launch of the 5,000-ton destroyer was caused by “carelessness” that sullied his country’s national dignity.

He ordered that the ship be restored before a ruling party meeting in June, KCNA said on Thursday. The report did not say if there were any casualties.

The accident happened while the ship was being lowered into the water in what is known as a side launch. Military analysts told Reuters that the manoeuvre was quite risky given the substantial size of the ship and the technical and financial challenges North Korea faces. The mishap likely occurred in front of a large crowd at the northeastern port of Chongjin, increasing the public humiliation for Kim, the analysts added. In a report last week detailing the ship’s launch preparations, U.S.-based 38 North said it appeared the ship would be side-launched from the quay – a method that had not been previously observed in North Korea.

News.Az