Kremlin describes Putin-Maduro talks as 'very thorough'

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in the Kremlin were very thorough and touched upon all spheres of cooperation, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The talks were very thorough, both in the narrow format and the expanded format. They [the leaders] went over the entire agenda," he said, adding that it was extensive.

"Venezuela is our partner, and that is why there is cooperation in a number of areas. Specific cases were discussed: energy, oil affairs, projects related to various aspects of energy interaction, projects related to the establishment of production, with the activity of Russian companies in the Venezuelan market, with the interest of Russian companies in investments in Venezuela," he pointed out.

