Kuwait plane makes emergency landing in Turkey over bomb alert

+ ↺ − 16 px

A passenger airplane of Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways made an emergency landing in northern Turkish province of Trabzon on Thursday over a bomb threat, Daily Sabah reports.

Security forces evacuated the passengers while a search was launched for a potential bomb aboard. Authorities also searched the passengers' luggage after searching each passenger. The destination of the airplane, which took off from Kuwait City, is unclear. The Trabzon Airport is briefly closed to flights as the police continue their search.

News.Az