Kyrgyzstan plans to assemble Belarusian farm machinery

Kyrgyzstan is interested in establishing assembly facilities for Belarusian agricultural machinery, according to Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He made the statement during a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin, News.Az reports citing BelTA.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that bilateral relations are based on the shared memory of the heroic past. This is a solid foundation. The two countries have signed over 50 bilateral international agreements. The parties are active participants of integration associations.

“We see the key task as filling our interaction with concrete economic projects,” Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized. “We are interested in setting up assembly productions of agricultural machinery in Kyrgyzstan.”

The Avtomash Radiator company acts as a dealer for products of Belarusian manufacturers. State-supported leasing programs are in place to upgrade the machinery and tractor fleet, enabling farmers to acquire equipment on favorable terms. “We see significant potential for joint projects with Belarusian partners, from expanding direct supplies to service centers and localization,” Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

