Lamar Odom hit with second DUI charge after Las Vegas arrest

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is facing new legal issues after being arrested in Las Vegas and charged with driving under the influence early Saturday, January 17, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo News.

This is not the first time Lamar Odom has faced a DUI charge, as he was previously arrested in 2013 for the same offense. Additionally, Odom has a well-documented history of drug and alcohol struggles. Most notably, Odom was the subject of widespread concern when he had a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel.

Odom was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI in the early hours of January 17, according to TMZ.

Reports reveal that the former Los Angeles Lakers star was cited for two additional traffic violations—driving more than 41 MPH over the limit and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

Per TMZ, Odom remains in police custody as of 3 p.m. EST.

This marks Odom's second DUI arrest, the first having occurred in 2013, according to ESPN.

Odom was taken into custody at around 3:54 a.m. local time after a California Highway Patrol officer reported observing the Olympian's Mercedes-Benz traveling in a "serpentine manner."

According to the police report, Odom initially refused to stop for law enforcement before eventually pulling over. The report also stated Odom showed "objective signs of intoxication and was unable to perform field sobriety tests as explained and demonstrated."

In 2015, Odom sparked widespread concern after reports surfaced that he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel.

A source inside the Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas told E! News after the incident that "drugs" were found in the former athlete's system and that doctors were treating the situation as an "overdose."

News.Az