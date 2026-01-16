LaMelo Ball hits 9 3-pointers to lead Hornets to 135-117 win over Lakers

Ball also recorded 11 assists and six rebounds, hitting eight 3-pointers in the second half alone and celebrating each as he quieted the home crowd in his native Los Angeles area, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Brandon Miller added 26 points for Charlotte, while Miles Bridges contributed 25 and rookie Kon Knueppel scored 19.

The Hornets, coming off a surprising 27-point road win over the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder ten days ago, improved to 2-1 on their five-game West Coast trip. Charlotte dominated Luka Doncic, who scored 39 points, and LeBron James, who added 29 points and nine rebounds.

Doncic hit six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers suffered their fourth loss in five games, including recent defeats to Sacramento and Charlotte. After scoring 19 points in the first quarter, Doncic and the Lakers were outpaced as the Hornets scored 105 points over the final three quarters.

Jake LaRavia led Los Angeles with 18 points, while the Lakers’ bench combined for just nine points on 4-for-19 shooting.

