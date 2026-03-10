Lauren Sánchez reveals why she was “bawling” at wedding to Jeff Bezos

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lauren Sánchez Bezos was "bawling" happy tears on her wedding day.

While chatting with Extra in a new interview to promote her second children’s book, The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea, Lauren, 56, opened up about her destination wedding to Jeff Bezos, 62, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The billionaire couple tied the knot last summer on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, on June 27.

"We did tear up the dance floor. We had so much fun," Lauren said. "It was really incredible being there with, you know, all of our kids, our family, our best friends, and we danced all night. It was really, really fun."

Lauren noted that the couple's children all gave touching speeches at the celebration. Jeff shares three sons and one daughter with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. Meanwhile, Lauren shares son Nikko, 25, with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, and son Evan, 19, and daughter Ella, 18, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. Ella's speech moved her mother to tears.

"All of our kids gave speeches, mine and Jeff’s, and they were all so meaningful," Lauren told the outlet. "My daughter gave a speech during the ceremony, this was before we said our vows, and [I] started bawling. Like, I could not- I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh' right before the pictures."

She continued, "And so all of our kids gave these speeches and they were all extremely emotional and loving and I think they made the wedding what it was."

Speaking with Today on March 3, Lauren reflected on her son Evan's speech. Like Lauren, Evan has dyslexia and recalled a key moment from his childhood about how she helped him in his journey with dyslexia.

"One of my kids, who is dyslexic — and he lets me talk about it — went up there and talked about a moment that was extremely important to him, and I had no idea what he was going to say," Lauren said.

"He was in the fourth grade and not writing well and he wrote this sentence that says, 'I can do this,' " she recalled. "And it was his first sentence. And that's really late to be writing your first sentence as any parent with a kid with dyslexia knows."

Lauren continued, "I blew it up and I put it in our kitchen, and it says, 'I can do this.' Anyway, he talked about how special that moment was for him."

More than 200 guests attended Lauren and Jeff's wedding. Among the A-listers spotted were Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Tom Brady and many more celebrities.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the wedding ceremony kicked off with a performance of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley, sung by Matteo Bocelli to cheers from the guests.

News.Az