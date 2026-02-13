Musk, Bezos ramp up Moon race as China eyes 2030 landing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The competition between Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is accelerating as both companies ramp up lunar ambitions amid growing U.S.-China space rivalry.

SpaceX is increasing its focus on building a lunar base and expanding its Moon-related infrastructure, while Blue Origin is redirecting resources toward its Blue Moon lunar lander program, aiming to support NASA’s Artemis missions and future astronaut landings, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Musk has recently shifted attention toward the Moon, despite years of emphasizing Mars colonization. SpaceX is developing its Starship rocket to serve as a lunar lander, though major technical milestones still need to be achieved ahead of planned crewed missions later in the decade.

Meanwhile, Blue Origin is preparing for an uncrewed lunar mission as part of its development pathway toward human Moon landings. The company has reduced focus on space tourism to prioritize lunar exploration technologies.

The renewed push is tied to NASA’s broader strategy of returning humans to the Moon as preparation for future Mars missions. The United States is also racing to maintain leadership in space as China targets a crewed Moon landing around 2030.

Industry analysts say the rivalry is attracting major investment interest in lunar infrastructure, with private companies positioning themselves to support future space-based logistics, energy and computing networks.

News.Az