Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Russian-US agenda in phone call
- 29 Jun 2017 20:24
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed urgent issues on the Russian-US agenda in a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday, Sputnik reports.
"On the evening of June 29, a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took place on the US initiative. Urgent issues on the Russian-US agenda were discussed," the statement said.
News.Az