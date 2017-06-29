Yandex metrika counter

Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Russian-US agenda in phone call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed urgent issues on the Russian-US agenda in a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday, Sputnik reports.

"On the evening of June 29, a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took place on the US initiative. Urgent issues on the Russian-US agenda were discussed," the statement said.

