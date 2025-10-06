Lithuania launches largest-ever mobilization system exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania on Monday launched Vycio Skliautas 2025, the country's largest-ever exercise aimed at testing national defense and crisis response capabilities, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Running through Oct. 11, the drills involve all 60 municipalities along with 115 institutions and agencies, the Office of the Government said in a statement.

"In these challenging times, Lithuania's institutions, NGOs and citizens are doing a great deal to prepare for emerging threats. This unity is our strength. Still, even the best plans must be tested in practice. This exercise is one of the most important readiness tests for the entire state and will only make us stronger," the statement quoted Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene as saying.

The exercise will test Lithuania's response to air raid alerts, assessing the country's ability to detect and neutralize aerial threats and the coordination between the Armed Forces, State Border Guard Service, Dignitary Protection Service, Police Department and other agencies.

Public alert systems will also be tested, with warning sirens, mobile alerts and media messages sent out to the population. Hospitals will train to switch to mobilization mode, ensuring continuity of care in a changing security situation.

The Office of the Government, ministries, security and defense agencies, the Supreme Court, the Bank of Lithuania and others will act as the State Mobilization Operations Center, which would coordinate essential state functions during mobilization. Four of the country's major food retail chains will also participate in the exercise.

