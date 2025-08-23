Lithuanian customs uncovers bold scheme to bypass sanctions on Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The criminal service of the Lithuanian Customs Department announced the detention of 11 individuals on suspicion of violating international sanctions imposed on Russia.

The agency said in a statement that it had uncovered "a particularly audacious scheme to circumvent international sanctions against Russia", News.Az reports citing Euronews.

The operation was carried out in co-operation with law enforcement agencies in Portugal and Bulgaria and in co-ordination with Eurojust and Europol.

According to the investigation, the company developed a complex shadow scheme to supply Russia with water treatment equipment intended for use by Russian oil industry enterprises.

The formal customer and recipient of the Kaunas company's goods was a company from Portugal. However, the goods were actually transported to Bulgaria, from where they were to be delivered to Turkey and then to Russia.

"The water purification equipment was designed, assembled and manufactured from components produced in the EU and China. This equipment was intended for specific industrial facilities in Russia. The Kaunas company itself, which has close and permanent relations with economic entities operating in Russia, actively participated in projects realised in Russia. One of such projects is related to a Russian group of companies, which is among the world's fastest growing petrochemical companies," the official statement said. Eleven employees of the Kaunas-based firm were detained, including its managers, as well as drivers who are Moldovan and Bulgarian citizens. During the search, several tonnes of equipment worth about €2 million were seized. Two trucks with the above-mentioned equipment were also detained: one in Kaunas, the other on the way to the Lithuanian-Polish border. A third consignment was detained in Bulgaria. After interrogation, the suspects were released, two of them were issued preventive measures - a written undertaking not to leave the country. In co-operation with Portuguese and Bulgarian police officers, searches were also carried out in those countries. In Portugal - at the fictitious recipient of the filtration equipment, and in Bulgaria - at the cargo terminal - the warehouse where the Kaunas company's products are stored. The pre-trial investigation into the violation of international sanctions, which is being conducted by the Kaunas Regional Prosecutor's Office, is ongoing.

News.Az