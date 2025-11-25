News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Sanctions
Tag:
Sanctions
Who controls Venezuela’s oil — and what changes after
Maduro’s removal
04 Jan 2026-14:58
China sanctions 20 US firms, 10 execs over Taiwan arms
27 Dec 2025-15:14
Georgia ready to resume strategic partnership with US - prime minister
23 Dec 2025-13:22
China to impose up to 42.7% tariffs on EU dairy products
22 Dec 2025-15:52
UK urges Georgia to limit Russian oil imports amid sanctions
20 Dec 2025-18:17
EU tightens sanctions on Russia's hidden fleet
15 Dec 2025-18:30
Belarus releases opposition figures as US eases sanctions
13 Dec 2025-18:59
Great Britain imposes new sanctions on Russians
09 Dec 2025-22:30
ICC pledges to remain steadfast despite US sanctions
01 Dec 2025-23:49
Iran raises petrol prices for major consumers
25 Nov 2025-21:14
Latest News
Ukraine–Russia war
: what the past 24 hours reveal about the conflict’s evolving dynamics
2 Indian students killed in road crash near Almaty
Two children among seven injured in multi-vehicle crash in Australia’s Queensland
Gold slips as firm dollar, jobs data keep investors cautious
Azerbaijan hosts first international alpine ski tournament
Why Gaza remains at the center of Middle East tensions
Stock futures: what they are, how they work, and why they matter
Israel–Gaza war
: What the past 24 hours reveal about the conflict’s shifting dynamics
China accused of hacking U.S. congressional email systems
Repealing Section 907 is essential to restoring fairness in U.S.–Azerbaijan relations
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31