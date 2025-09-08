London’s Tube network shuts down as workers launch week-long strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

London’s Tube network came to a halt on Monday as workers began a week of strikes over pay and working conditions, causing major disruption for commuters and tourists in the British capital.

Almost no London Underground trains are expected to operate between Monday and Thursday, while the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) will also shut on Tuesday and Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Commuters reported long delays on their way to work, with many cycling or taking alternative routes.

“The prospect of it being all week, it’s a bit of a nightmare… it probably took me twice as long to get in this morning,” said Laura Sutton, 46, a legal counsel near London Bridge station.

The RMT trade union said the dispute focuses on pay, fatigue management, shift patterns and demands for a shorter working week.

“They are not after a king’s ransom, but fatigue and extreme shift rotations are serious issues impacting our members’ health and wellbeing,” said RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey.

Transport for London (TfL) said it had offered staff a 3.4% pay rise, but claimed the union would only settle for an agreement that reduces the working week, with staff currently working around 35 hours.

While the Elizabeth Line and London Overground continued to run with minor disruption, the strikes have already forced major entertainment changes: Coldplay rescheduled two Wembley Stadium concerts, and Post Malone postponed two London shows until later this month.

News.Az