Louvre closes gallery over structural issue

Photo: franceguide.info

The Louvre Museum in Paris has announced the closure of one of its galleries due to structural weaknesses.

The Campana Gallery - consisting of nine rooms which host Greek ceramics - will remain shut as engineers investigate "certain beams supporting the floors", the Louvre said, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The announcement adds to the museum's unwelcome attention following a high-profile heist last month in which jewels worth €88m (£76m; $102m) were taken.

Criticism has focused on lax security at the world's most-visited museum in the French capital.

Four people have been arrested over the heist, but the jewels have not been recovered.

In a statement on Monday, the Louvre said that structural issues in offices on the second floor - above the Campana Gallery in the Sully wing of the museum - had led to its decision.

"During these investigations, the Campana Gallery... will be closed to the public as a precautionary measure," it said.


