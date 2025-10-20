Louvre robbery damaged France’s image, Justice Minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday that the jewelry heist at the Louvre Museum has dealt a serious blow to France’s international image, calling it a clear failure of security services.

“There are many museums in Paris, many museums in France, all holding priceless treasures,” Darmanin told France Inter radio, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“What is certain is that we failed.”

The minister said police are actively investigating the case and expressed confidence that the perpetrators will be caught.

The robbery, which took place on Sunday, involved thieves reportedly using a crane during the heist at the world-famous museum, home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa.

Darmanin’s comments come amid growing criticism over security lapses at major French cultural sites following the high-profile theft.

News.Az