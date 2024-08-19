Lufthansa extends flight suspension to Middle East amid security concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lufthansa announced on Monday that it will extend its suspension of flights to the Middle East due to ongoing security concerns.

The German airline stated that flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Erbil, and Amman will remain suspended until August 26 due to heightened regional tensions. Additionally, Lufthansa will avoid using Iraqi and Iranian airspace during this period, News.Az reports.This decision aligns with ongoing diplomatic efforts by the US, Qatar, and Egypt to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with hopes of easing tensions between Iran and Israel. Israel is anticipating possible retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah following the recent assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut.Earlier this month, several major international airlines suspended flights to the region. Lufthansa had previously announced a suspension through August 21, and in accordance with Lufthansa Group’s decision, flights by Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian, and Brussels airlines to the region were also canceled.

