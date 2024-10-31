Lukashenko says West is open to peace talks on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko claimed that there is a "shift" among Western politicians, who are allegedly ready to negotiate peace in Ukraine. President Lukashenko expressed his views on the possibility of a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine during an international conference on Eurasian security held in Minsk, News.Az reports citing the state news agency BELTA .

Lukashenko asserts that Western countries have changed their stance and are open to negotiations for a "draw" in the Russia-Ukraine conflict."My recent contacts with intelligent representatives of the 'civilized West' suggest that we have some sort of shift. The West has finally understood that it is necessary to negotiate on Ukraine. There could be a 'draw,' if it were to happen today. I say this in a sporting manner," the Belarusian president mentioned.According to Lukashenko, the decision to engage in potential peace talks hinges on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.He went on to add that "the situation changes every day," further stating that Minsk should have a seat at the negotiation table to resolve the situation in Ukraine, as it is a matter of ensuring Belarus's own security.On October 25, Belarus's leader cautioned Putin against attempts to annex his country to Russia. He remarked that Russia would face a wave of terrorist acts and "guerrilla warfare," as the people would not tolerate the loss of sovereignty.

