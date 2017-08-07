Yandex metrika counter

Lunar eclipse observed in Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

  • Environment
Second lunar eclipse of this year is being observed today.

The current eclipse differs from the others in that the moon at this time will be red. This phenomenon is known as the "bloody Moon".

It should be noted that in 2017 the first Lunar eclipse occurred on 11 February.

Oxu.Az with reference to Trend presents photographs reflecting this interesting natural phenomenon.

