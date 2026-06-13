Türkiye, Saudi Arabia allow visa-free entry for selected passports

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Türkiye has approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia that exempts holders of diplomatic and special passports from visa requirements between the two countries.

The presidential decision, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was published in the Official Gazette on June 13, News.Az reports, citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Under the agreement, citizens of both countries holding diplomatic or special passports will be able to enter, transit through, exit and temporarily stay in each other’s territory without a visa.

The exemption will apply for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

The agreement covers only diplomatic and special passport holders.

News.Az